Pilgrims in peril as Katra goes for 72-hr shutdown

SRINAGAR: The Katra town, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine, is observing 72-hour shutdown from Wednesday against the proposed ropeway project. The locals including traders, shopkeepers, pony operators and labourers have opposed the project saying it would snatch their livelihood.
Due to the shutdown, the pilgrims faced a lot of inconvenience and hardships. Shops and other business establishments too were closed. The shutdown has been called by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangarsh Samiti, which is spearheading agitation against the ropeway project.
The proposed `250-crore ropeway project would connect Tarakote Marg to Sanji Chhat, which leads to the cave shrine in Reasi district. The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has decided to construct the ropeway to facilitate access to the temple for elderly and others.
According to Vaishno Devi Sangarsh Samiti leaders, the ropeway project would not only snatch the livelihood of the locals but impact the town’s economy. “It will also hurt the religious sentiments and make our ecology and environment more fragile,” a Sangarsh Samiti leader said. The Samiti has called for a 72-hour shutdown after the talk with Deputy Commissioner Reasi failed.
The Samiti leaders and the traders took out a peaceful march in the Katra town and were arrested. “Many people were detained by police. The police action was unwarranted and uncalled for and it has increased anger among the people,” said a former legislator Jugal Sharma.
He said the shutdown would not be called off and there are chances that it may be extended till the demands are met. Due to the shutdown, the pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine faced a lot of hardships.
“I have come from Delhi to pay obeisance at the Vaishno Devi shrine. We are facing problems as the market is closed. The hotels are closed and there is no local transport available. We are facing trouble in eating and even a bottle of drinking water is not available,” said Sayem, a pilgrim from Delhi.
Bandh may be extended
The former legislator said there are chances that the lockdown may be extended till the demands are met. The pilgrims visiting the shrine faced a lot of hardships.