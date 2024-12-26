Pilgrims in peril as Katra goes for 72-hr shutdown

SRINAGAR: The Katra town, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine, is observing 72-hour shutdown from Wednesday against the proposed ropeway project. The locals including traders, shopkeepers, pony operators and labourers have opposed the project saying it would snatch their livelihood.

Due to the shutdown, the pilgrims faced a lot of inconvenience and hardships. Shops and other business establishments too were closed. The shutdown has been called by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangarsh Samiti, which is spearheading agitation against the ropeway project.

The proposed `250-crore ropeway project would connect Tarakote Marg to Sanji Chhat, which leads to the cave shrine in Reasi district. The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has decided to construct the ropeway to facilitate access to the temple for elderly and others.