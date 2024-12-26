Plaque controversy erupts at Gujarat BJP’s Vadodara office as Jain muni questions timing, ideology

AHMEDABAD: A controversy has erupted over the Gujarat BJP’s Vadodara office, escalating further with a fresh twist. Following a dispute regarding the inaugural plaque and the names inscribed on it, the plaque was swiftly removed within 24 hours and replaced.

Now, Jain Muni Acharya Suryasagarji Maharaj has intensified the debate with a sharp statement, questioning the necessity of the plaque and its timing, while criticising the BJP high command for skipping an "auspicious moment."

In a viral video circulating on social media, Jain Muni Acharya Suryasagar questions the BJP’s decision to install a plaque at its half-constructed Vadodara office. He remarked, "On October 21, 1951, Shyama Prasad founded Jana Sangh in Delhi, with Hindutva at its core. The transition from Jana Sangh to Bharatiya Janata Party was built on ideology, not individual prominence."

Criticising the move further, he added sharply, "What was the need for plaques in a half-built BJP office? And that too, without consulting an auspicious time? Is there any plaque installed at the BJP's Delhi headquarters?"

Acharya Suryasagar delivered a scathing critique of the Vadodara BJP, questioning its alignment with party ideology. "Is the local BJP organisation in Vadodara unaware of the party’s core principles, or does it see itself as above the organisation? This is incomprehensible," he remarked.