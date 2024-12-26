Plaque controversy erupts at Gujarat BJP’s Vadodara office as Jain muni questions timing, ideology

AHMEDABAD: A controversy has erupted over the Gujarat BJP’s Vadodara office, escalating further with a fresh twist. Following a dispute regarding the inaugural plaque and the names inscribed on it, the plaque was swiftly removed within 24 hours and replaced.
Now, Jain Muni Acharya Suryasagarji Maharaj has intensified the debate with a sharp statement, questioning the necessity of the plaque and its timing, while criticising the BJP high command for skipping an "auspicious moment."
In a viral video circulating on social media, Jain Muni Acharya Suryasagar questions the BJP’s decision to install a plaque at its half-constructed Vadodara office. He remarked, "On October 21, 1951, Shyama Prasad founded Jana Sangh in Delhi, with Hindutva at its core. The transition from Jana Sangh to Bharatiya Janata Party was built on ideology, not individual prominence."
Criticising the move further, he added sharply, "What was the need for plaques in a half-built BJP office? And that too, without consulting an auspicious time? Is there any plaque installed at the BJP's Delhi headquarters?"
Acharya Suryasagar delivered a scathing critique of the Vadodara BJP, questioning its alignment with party ideology. "Is the local BJP organisation in Vadodara unaware of the party’s core principles, or does it see itself as above the organisation? This is incomprehensible," he remarked.
Taking a swipe at the state leadership, he added, "Even the state organisation, present there, is busy unveiling plaques. What will happen to Gujarat? What will happen to Vadodara? Lord Ram, save Gujarat!"
Jain Acharya Suryasagar, renowned for his sharp critiques, previously grabbed headlines by questioning the government’s response to Vadodara’s floods and raising doubts about BJP leaders and the party’s organisational strength.
The unveiling of the BJP office plaque in Vadodara has also sparked a major controversy over missing names. Anger erupted after the names of key office bearers, including MPs, MLAs, and mayors, were excluded.
In a bid to douse the flames, a revised plaque with additional names was installed. The plaque at the under-construction BJP office on Jalaram Road, Karelibagh, was first unveiled on 22 December by Cabinet Minister and Gujarat BJP Chief CR Patil.
A few days ago, Jain Muni Acharya Suryasagar stirred fresh controversy by taking a dig at the BJP’s internal dynamics and slamming the poor turnout of leaders at the Vastu Pujan ceremony of the Vadodara city BJP office.