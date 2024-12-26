President Murmu confers Bal Puraskar excellence awards to 17 children

NEW DELHI: Three-year-old chess prodigy Anish Sarkar, who made history by becoming the youngest-rated chess player ever, was among the 17 children who were presented the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar by President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday.

The president mentioned the preschool child prodigy in her address and lauded his achievements. Sarkar, from Kolkata, is also the youngest recipient of the prestigious national award.

“In today’s event, the youngest award winner, who lives in Kolkata, is Master Anish, who received the recognition at such a young age when children are in play school and nursery,” she said at the award function held at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre.

“He is the youngest chess winner in the world. I am sure that in the future, he will also make a name for himself internationally,” she said as she presented the seven boys and 10 girls from 14 states and union territories with a medal, certificate, and a citation booklet. Sarkar is the youngest FIDE-ranked player in the world, with an impressive rating of 1,555.

The awards recognised outstanding contributions across seven categories: art and culture, bravery, innovation, science and technology, social service, and the environment.

Among the winners was 14-year-old Janane Narayanan from Tamil Nadu. The Harikatha artist and a dedicated Carnatic music student, she has delivered over 100 Tamil, English, and Sanskrit performances showcasing her storytelling and musical talents. The young artistic girl has been recognised with prestigious honours.

The president also appreciated the efforts of 15-year-old Hembati Nag, who faced many challenges after her parents passed away. Nag hails from the Naxal-affected area of Chhattisgarh. “Amidst all the challenges, on the strength of her perseverance, courage and skill, Hembati has made her mark at the national level in Judo,” she said.

The other awardees include nine-year-old Saurav Kumar from Bihar, who was awarded for his remarkable display of courage when he rescued three young girls from drowning in a pond; 17-year-old Vyas Om Jignesh with cerebral palsy, who has memorised over 5,000 Sanskrit shlokas; 12-year-old Ayaan Sajad, a Sufi singer from Kashmir and Arav Bhardwaj, a 12-year-old cyclist from New Delhi, who demonstrated remarkable courage through his extraordinary cycling yatras.

The president congratulated all the winners and praised their remarkable accomplishments, noting their limitless potential and exceptional qualities.

She emphasised that these young achievers serve as role models for children nationwide.

She said they have accomplished extraordinary work, achieved outstanding accomplishments, limitless capabilities, and possess incomparable qualities. “You have set an example for the country's children,” she said.

Highlighting India’s tradition of nurturing and recognising talent, she called for continued efforts to support young minds.

Looking ahead to India’s centenary of independence in 2047, the president envisioned the awardees as key contributors to a developed nation. “Their patriotism and achievements reinforce our faith in the bright future of India,” she said, urging the children to channel their dedication toward the nation’s progress.