SC collegium recommends 3 judicial officers as judges for Rajasthan High Court

The Supreme Court collegium, headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, in its resolution passed on December 22, recommended the appointment of three judicial officers as judges of the Rajasthan High Court.

The three-member Supreme Court collegium, also comprising senior judges of the apex court, Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, held its meeting on December 22 and recommended names of Chandra Shekhar Sharma, Pramil Kumar Mathur, and Chandra Prakash Shrimali.

In another resolution, the SC Collegium recommended the proposal for appointment of judicial officer Ashish Naithani as a judge of the Uttarakhand HC.

Further, it approved the proposal for recommending the appointment of Pravin Sheshrao Patil, advocate, as a Judge of the High Court of Bombay.

Additionally, the Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting recommended the appointment of Praveen Kumar Giri, advocate, as a Judge of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad.

Now, the Centre will deliberate on these recommendation of appointments, decide the future course of action and convey its decision.

The three-member SC Collegium, an autonomous apex body, is responsible for recommending and appointing judges in the apex court, various State HCs, including the transfer of Judges.