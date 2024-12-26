Shah sets target, says 2L cooperatives in 5 years

NEW DELHI: Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday inaugurated 10,000 new multi-purpose Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS), saying the government is working on a mission mode to achieve its target of establishing 2 lakh such societies in the next five years.

“The prosperity through cooperation cannot be achieved unless cooperatives function effectively at the panchayat level. The government is working to ensure prosperity at panchayats,” Shah said at the launch event. “We have kept a target of setting up 2 lakh PACS in five years. I want to tell you that we will establish 2 lakh PACS before five years. In three months, we established 10,000 new PACS,” the minister said.