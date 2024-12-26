'Wounds of past conflicts in Bodoland yet to heal,' says Pramod Boro; asks warring Manipur groups to bury the hatchet

GUWAHATI: Assam’s Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief Pramod Boro on Thursday made a fervent appeal to Manipur’s warring Meitei and Kuki communities to bury the hatchet and make a new beginning on the New Year.

Given his experience of the ethnic conflicts in Bodoland, the former student leader-turned-politician said usually two generations get impacted by such conflicts.

“A conflict like the one in Manipur will impact two generations. Bodoland witnessed two ethnic conflicts, in 1996 and 2012. They are impacting our lives even today,” Boro said as he appealed to all those indulging in violence, whether it is in Manipur or anywhere else, to review their agenda and realise the impact of conflict on their people.

An ethnic conflict between Bodos and Adivasis (Santhals) in 1996 had left over 200 people dead and another two lakh others displaced. Over 100 people were killed and four lakh others displaced in the 2012 conflict between Bodos and Bengali Muslims. Boro said the Meiteis and the Kukis would have to decide their future agenda.

“When there is a realisation (about peace) in both communities, the third party (government) can enter. I request both conflicting groups to try to understand what they are going to achieve through this conflict and violence,” the BTC chief said.

“They should refrain from violence. In today’s world, nobody likes violence. We want a world that is peaceful and where our children can grow in a positive environment,” he added.

Stating that targeting, threatening or killing each other is against humanity, he appealed to the Meiteis and the Kukis to respect humanity. “Your agenda of violence is not going to help a single person. This world is for all of us,” he said.

According to him, any government is like the guardian and friend of people but if they are not ready to listen, what a government can do.

“Conflict and violence will give you nothing. The result is always destruction. Let’s end this conflict and violence by the end of this year and make a new beginning on the New Year,” he further said in his appeal to the Manipur groups.

The BTC is an autonomous body that administers five districts falling under the Bodoland Territorial Region.