1 worker killed, another hurt in tunnel collapse

DEHRADUN: One worker died and another injured as a rock formation collapsed at the Gholtir tunnel on the Rishikesh-Karnprayag railway line in Uttarakhand.

Investigations reveal that the workers were working under conditions where loose rock was present. Official sources have indicated that safety measures in such areas will be reviewed to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Construction work was underway at the Gholteer tunnel on the Rishikesh-Karnprayag railway line. On Wednesday, workers from the contracting company, Megha Engineering, were working near the ITBP camp when a weak rock formation collapsed, burying two laborers under the debris.