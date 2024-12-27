A journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari on track

For the people in the rest of the country, especially those down South, Kashmir is a dream destination, which the majority have heard of or seen only in movies.

Given the high cost of air travel, Kashmir visit remains a dream for many. “If there is a train to Srinagar, I would go. My heart desires to see Dal Lake in Srinagar, where the famous song from Kashmir Ki Kali was shot,” said Swapna from Vijayawada.

Qadir, who has been operating a Shikara on the famous Dal Lake in Srinagar for more than 40 years, calls it a welcome development. Afsan, who operates Kashmiri Arts Gallery, a floating shop on Dal Lake said many artisans and craftsmen would benefit. Feroz, who runs a Kashmiri crafts shop in Srinagar, said, “Now, we are spending anywhere between Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 on cabs. The cost would decrease by one-third,” he said.

Nisar from Anantnag said the though the new railway connection will bring more opportunities for Kashmir, but there are concerns that those dependent on transportation like cabs, trucks, might suffer from decrease in demand for them.