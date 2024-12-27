BSF constable ends life with service rifle in Jaisalmer

The deceased, Krishna Kumar from Hoshiarpur in Punjab, was posted at the Bhonu border outpost in the Shahgarh area.

"Kumar was on duty when he shot himself. Hearing the gunshot, his fellow soldiers rushed to the scene and found him dead," police said. The post-mortem will be conducted today," the officer said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)