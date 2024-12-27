Bus accident claims eight lives, leaves many injured in Punjab's Bathinda

BATHINDA: Eight people died and many were injured on Friday when a private bus crashed through a railing of a bridge here and plunged into a drain a few feet below, police said.

The accident occurred when the bus was enroute to Bathinda from Talwandi Sabo. The bus had over 45 passengers and it fell in Lasara drain at Jeewan Singhwala village, officials said.

Locals rushed to the spot immediately to help the passengers, they said.

Eight people have died in the accident, the police said.