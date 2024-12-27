Clamour grows for NCP minister to quit over Beed

MUMBAI: Amid demand for NCP minister Dhananjay Munde’s resignation over his close aide Wamlik Karad’s alleged connection in murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh’s murder in Maharashtra’s Beed, he met CM Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday.

Munde said he clarified to the CM that Karad is his aide but the law is equal for everyone. “If Karad is involved in the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, action should be taken against him. I am not here to protect anyone. The charge-sheet should be filed soon and the case should be tried on a fast track court. The culprit case should be hanged for such shameful acts,” Munde said.

BJP MLA Suresh Dhas said Karad is yet to be arrested. “Once Karad is arrested, skeletons will tumble out of the cupboard and many big names will be in trouble,” Dhas said.

Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange Patil said, “Santosh is Maratha, therefore the BJP-led government is not taking actions against the culprit.”