Enforcement Directorate attaches assets worth Rs 4.5 crore in Fairplay betting case

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached assets in the form of demat account holdings, mutual fund investments and a luxury vehicle (Audi Q8) worth Rs. 4.62 crore approximately under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

This was done as part of the agency’s ongoing probe in the case linked to “Fairplay”, which was involved in illegal broadcasting of cricket/IPL matches and various online betting activities, officials said on Friday.

Noting that the attachment orders were issued on November 22, the officials said that assets worth Rs 335.78 crore have been attached and seized in this case up till now.

The ED’s investigation in the case is based on an FIR filed by the Nodal Cyber Police in Mumbai on the complaint by Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd. The complaint accused ‘Fairplay Sports LLC’ and others of illegal activities that caused revenue losses exceeding Rs 100 crore, which constituted the proceeds of crime.