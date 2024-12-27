Gentle soul loses battle with life, nation joins in mourning, grief

NEW DELHI: “India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr Manmohan Singh Ji,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X on Thursday. “Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist.
He served in various government positions as well, including as finance minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years. His interventions in Parliament were insightful. As our prime minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people’s lives.”
Extending condolences to the former prime minister’s wife and family, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote on X that he lost a mentor and guide. “Manmohan Singh Ji led India with immense wisdom and integrity. His humility and deep understanding of economics inspired the nation,” said Gandhi.
Known as the architect of economic reforms in the country, the economist-turned-politician served as the prime minister of India from 2004 to 2014. He was the third longest serving prime minister after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, until Narendra Modi broke his record earlier this year.
Condoling his death, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge described Singh as a visionary statesman and an economist of unparalleled stature, whose enduring legacy of ushering in India’s growth, welfare and policies of inclusivity, will forever be cherished. “Undoubtedly, history shall judge you kindly, Dr Manmohan Singh ji,” he posted on X.
One of the first prime ministers of the country from a minority community, Singh is also credited with shaping India’s foreign policy and steering the talks for a civilian nuclear deal with the US amid stiff opposition from the Left parties.
As the Finance Minister in the PV Narasimha Rao-led Congress government in 1991, Singh played a pivotal role in ushering in economic reforms in the 1990s when the country was facing an economic crisis. “No power on earth can stop an idea whose time has come,” Singh famously said.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, denoting Singh’s honesty, said that few people in politics inspire the kind of respect that Sardar Manmohan Singh did.
“His honesty will always be an inspiration for us and he will forever stand tall among those who truly love this country, as someone who remained steadfast in his commitment to serve the nation despite being subjected to unfair and deeply personal attacks by his opponents. He was genuinely egalitarian, wise, strong-willed and courageous until the end,” Priyanka wrote.
5-decade career in bureaucracy and politics
1954: Master’s in Economics from Panjab University
1957: Economic Tripos from Cambridge Univ
1962: DPhil in Economics from Oxford Univ
1971: Economic Advisor in commerce ministry
1972: Chief Economic Advisor in finance ministry
1980-82: Member, Planning Commission
1982-1985: RBI Governor
1985-87: Planning Commission Deputy Chairman
1987-90: Secretary General of South Commission in Geneva
1990: Advisor to Prime Minister on Economic Affairs
March 1991: Chairman of UGC
1991: Rajya Sabha MP from Assam, and re-elected in 1995, 2001, 2007 & 2013
1991-96: Finance Minister in P V Narasimha Rao govt
1998-2004: LoP in Rajya Sabha
2004-2014: PM