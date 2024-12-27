Gentle soul loses battle with life, nation joins in mourning, grief

NEW DELHI: “India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr Manmohan Singh Ji,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X on Thursday. “Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist.

He served in various government positions as well, including as finance minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years. His interventions in Parliament were insightful. As our prime minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people’s lives.”

Extending condolences to the former prime minister’s wife and family, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote on X that he lost a mentor and guide. “Manmohan Singh Ji led India with immense wisdom and integrity. His humility and deep understanding of economics inspired the nation,” said Gandhi.

Known as the architect of economic reforms in the country, the economist-turned-politician served as the prime minister of India from 2004 to 2014. He was the third longest serving prime minister after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, until Narendra Modi broke his record earlier this year.

Condoling his death, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge described Singh as a visionary statesman and an economist of unparalleled stature, whose enduring legacy of ushering in India’s growth, welfare and policies of inclusivity, will forever be cherished. “Undoubtedly, history shall judge you kindly, Dr Manmohan Singh ji,” he posted on X.