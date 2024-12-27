Govt hails Manmohan Singh as eminent statesman, national flag to fly at half-mast during 7-day mourning

The former prime minister will be accorded a State funeral and a half-day holiday will be declared in all central government offices and CPSUs.

The Cabinet extended its heartfelt condolences on behalf of the government and the entire nation to his bereaved family.

"The Cabinet expresses profound sorrow over the sad demise of Dr Manmohan Singh, former prime minister of India, on December 26," the resolution said.

During this period, the national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India where it is regularly flown and there will be no official entertainment during the period of state mourning.

The national flag will also fly half-mast on the day of funeral in all Indian missions and high commissions abroad, the home ministry said.

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died here on Thursday night. He was 92.

Dr. PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, condoled the demise of the former Prime Minister and shared his experience as a student when Dr. Singh taught at the Delhi School of Economics.

“We have lost a very distinguished leader, an eminent economist and a great human being, with the passing away of Dr. Manmohan Singh. My memories of Dr. Manmohan Singh date back to the time when he was teaching at the Delhi School of Economics. I was in my M.A., first year those days. Seeing him among the stalwart professors in that era was reassuring for a student like me, having come from Sambalpur district in Western Odisha," Mishra said.

"Those were the days when very eminent professors such as Amartya Sen, Mrinal Datta Chaudhuri, A.M. Khusro, K.N. Raj, Sukhamoy Chakraborty, Dharma Kumar and others were teaching there. Dr. Manmohan Singh had a remarkable ability to explain complex topics in international trade in a way every student can understand, making learning easier for students. He was extremely unassuming and low profile," he added.

"Later I had the privilege of interacting with him when working as Secretary to the National Disaster Management Authority and Secretary to Government of India in the Ministry of Agriculture during his tenure as Prime Minister. Whenever I met him, I found the same simplicity, sincerity and humility in his demeanour. My heartfelt condolences and thoughts are with his family and friends during these difficult times,” he said.