Gujarat BJP MP Mansukh Vasava publicly opposes party's taluka president pick

MP Mansukh Vasava wrote on social media, “I welcome the appointment of organization presidents across all talukas, cities, and units in the Bharuch Lok Sabha constituency. However, I strongly oppose the appointment of Sandeep Patel as president of Jhagdiya taluka.”

“Sandeepbhai Patel has never contributed to BJP’s work in the taluka and remains confined to his village,” he alleged.

He criticised the selection, saying, “Dedicated workers who have served the taluka and district organisations for years have been overlooked, while someone with no contribution to the party -- and even a record of working against the party -- has been chosen.”

Citing specific grievances, Vasava added, “Sandeep Patel actively tried to sabotage my program in Phulwadi village. He was absent from the Sevsetu program and other initiatives. His connections are limited to business circles, and these interests have misled the state leadership into making this decision.”

“Jhagdiya is a tribal-dominated taluka,” Vasava pointed out. He emphasised the BJP’s historical support from tribal, Patel, and Rajput communities.

He criticised the choice and stated “Sandeepbhai doesn’t belong to any of these communities and has opposed me while working against the party’s interests.”

"The president could have been chosen from among tribals, Patels, or Rajputs -- those who truly represent the taluka and the party’s values. That’s why I stand firmly against the appointment," he said.

Resistance is mounting against the newly appointed president in Navsari too. In Aravalli, heavy backlash forced a change.

The opposition to BJP’s local appointments is not new. Similar resistance erupted earlier over the appointments of Mandal presidents in key regions, including Aravalli, Navsari, Vadnagar, Vadodara, and Rajkot.