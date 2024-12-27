Humble, punctual, gracious: Bodyguard-turn-minister recalls time with Manmohan Singh

LUCKNOW: The social welfare minister in Yogi Adityanath cabinet and former IPS officer Asim Arun recalled Manmohan Singh as a courteous, humble and extremely punctual leader who had special fondness for his Maruti 800.

Asim Arun was part of the Close Protection Team (CPT) of the Special Protection Group or SPG — the elite force entrusted with the PM’s security — from 2004 to 2008. He had the opportunity to witness Manmohan Singh’s exemplary qualities first hand during his stint in Delhi.

“I was his bodyguard for three years since I was the assistant inspector general in the CPT. The SPG maintains the innermost security ring for the PM — the Close Protection Team, which I had the honour to lead,” said Asim.

Asim says that he was posted as Assistant Inspector General in CPT who accompanies the PM like a shadow.

Recounting his days with the late PM, Asim says that Dr Saheb had just one personal vehicle — a Maruti 800 — which would remain parked behind the gleaming fleet of black BMWs at the PM House. “He would frequently tell me: ‘Asim, I dislike travelling in this vehicle (BMW); my car is that one (Maruti),” he recalls adding that he would tell him: “Sir, this vehicle isn’t for luxury rather it is equipped with protective features as per the SPG requirements.”

“Nevertheless, whenever the convoy used to drive past the Maruti, the PM would fondly gaze at his prized possession. It reflected on his humble background and his priority for common man’s welfare,” the minister recalled.