India's drug regulator finds 41 drug samples not of standard quality

NEW DELHI: India’s drug regulator has found 41 drug samples tested in the central drug laboratories in November as 'Not of Standard Quality' (NSQ), the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

State drug testing laboratories have also identified 70 drug samples as 'Not of Standard Quality' (NSQ).

Furthermore, two drug samples were identified as spurious drugs.

Out of two samples, one drug sample was picked by the Bihar Drugs Control Authority and another sample was picked by CDSCO (North Zone), Ghaziabad.

The samples have been manufactured by unauthorized and unknown manufacturers, using brand names owned by other companies.

“Investigation has been initiated into the matter,” the Union Health Ministry said in a statement.

“Identification of drug samples as NSQ is done based on the failure of the drug sample in one or the other specified quality parameters. The failure is specific to the drug products of the batch tested by the government laboratory. It does not warrant any concerns on the other drug products available in the market,” the statement said.