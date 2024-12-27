'Last rites for former PM Manmohan Singh awaits daughter's arrival': Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit

NEW DELHI: As the nation mourns the loss of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Friday morning said that the schedule for public viewing has not been finalised.
He said that the schedule for the last rites and public viewing would be finalised after the daughter of the former Prime Minister comes from abroad. The last rites might take place tomorrow, Dikshit said.
"The schedule has not been finalised. His daughter is coming from abroad and she will arrive in the afternoon or evening after that everything will be decided. The last rites might take place tomorrow. There is a delay due to the rains. They might allow for public viewing of the body after 10:00 AM today," Dikshit told ANI.
Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday evening at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. He had a sudden loss of consciousness at home after which he was rushed to the AIIMS Delhi.
President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and leaders across the political spectrum condoled Manmohan Singh's death.