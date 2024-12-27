'Last rites for former PM Manmohan Singh awaits daughter's arrival': Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit

NEW DELHI: As the nation mourns the loss of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Friday morning said that the schedule for public viewing has not been finalised.

He said that the schedule for the last rites and public viewing would be finalised after the daughter of the former Prime Minister comes from abroad. The last rites might take place tomorrow, Dikshit said.

"The schedule has not been finalised. His daughter is coming from abroad and she will arrive in the afternoon or evening after that everything will be decided. The last rites might take place tomorrow. There is a delay due to the rains. They might allow for public viewing of the body after 10:00 AM today," Dikshit told ANI.