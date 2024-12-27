'Leader of unquestionable integrity': Political leaders from Left to RSS hail Manmohan Singh’s legacy

NEW DELHI: Remembering former prime minister Manmohan Singh as a leader of 'unquestionable integrity', Left leaders on Friday said he was a leader who could balance people's interest with reforms.

They said Singh adopted policies which he believed were in the interests of the country.

The Left front had extended support to the United Progressive Alliance(UPA)-1 government in 2004, when Singh took charge as the prime minister following the Congress' comeback, handing a surprise defeat to the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

Singh, as the prime minister during UPA-1, was credited for bringing in policies that led to opening up of Indian economy.

The government led by Singh came to a near-collapse when the Left front consisting of CPI(M), CPI, RSP and All India Forward Bloc, which altogether had 59 MPs, withdrew its support in 2008 over the Indo-US nuclear deal.

The UPA government survived with the support of Samajwadi Party (SP), and came back to power in the next general election in 2009 with the Congress improving its tally.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], which had led the Left-bloc's exit from the UPA over its staunch opposition to a nuclear deal with the US, on Friday credited Singh for adopting policies which he believed were in the interest of the country.

Mourning the passing away of the former prime minister, the CPI(M) Politburo in a statement called him a leader of "unquestioned integrity."

It said Singh stood firmly for secular and democratic values.

"Dr.Manmohan Singh during his ten-year tenure as Prime Minister stood firmly for secular and democratic values. He adopted policies which he believed were in the interests of the country. He was a leader of unquestioned integrity," the CPI(M) said, as the Politburo conveyed its heartfelt condolence to his wife Gursharan Kaur and his daughters.

CPI(M) leader and eight-term former MP Hannan Mollah, who was a Lok Sabha member when the Left was supporting the UPA government, said while Singh ushered in new economic reforms, he also kept in mind the interests of common people. "Though we had a lot of differences with him on economic issues, because we are against neo-liberal policies, we had a very good relationship,"Mollah said.

"When Dr Manmohan Singh became PM, we extended support. His first term saw some positive development in Indian politics."

Along with reforms, he accepted the 11-point programme, which gave MGNREGA, forest rights act, land reform act and some employment and development oriented policies. Though he was not able to balance fully, he tried to make some balance," Mollah told PTI.

Recalling having worked with Singh during the UPA-1 government, Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja called him one of the "finest leaders."

"I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Dr Manmohan Singh, a man of immense knowledge, humility and kindness. I had the opportunity of working closely with him during the UPA-1 government and he was one of the finest leaders I have ever known. His humility and politeness in both personal and public life were unmatched and these qualities shone even in the most challenging of times," Raja said in a post on X.

He recalled legislations among monumental decisions taken during the time when the Left allied with the UPA-1 government.

"Dr Singh's leadership and the Left's collaboration during UPA-1 proved to be transformative. Monumental decisions such as the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and the Right to Information Act (RTI), which brought unprecedented transparency to the functioning of government, were taken during UPA-1," Raja said.

He said Singh had deep respect for democratic values and despite ideological and policy disagreements, he always maintained a spirit of decency, civility and fairness.

"His ability to engage with diverse views, his willingness to listen and his unwavering commitment to the principles of democracy made him a statesman who earned the respect of all, regardless of political affiliation," he said.

"Dr Singh leaves behind a legacy of selflessness, wisdom and dedication to the nation. He will be remembered not only for his achievements but also for the way he carried himself with grace and dignity in every aspect of his life," he said, offering condolences to Singh's family, the Congress party and the country.

Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya recalled the former prime minister's remarks that history would be kinder to him.

"He was grilled for scams that would never be proved, for his reticence that would be held against him as a sign of weakness. But today India will perhaps agree to his 2014 remark that 'history will be kinder to me than the contemporary media'," Bhattacharya said in a post on X late on Thursday night.

'Contributions will always be remembered'

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Friday condoled the passing of Singh, saying his contributions to Bharat will always be remembered.

"The entire nation is extremely saddened by the demise of former prime minister of Bharat and senior leader of the country Dr Sardar Manmohan Singh. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh expresses its deepest condolences to his family and countless loved ones and admirers," they said in a joint statement.

Singh, despite coming from a humble background, adorned the highest post in the country, the statement said.

"Renowned economist Dr Singh's contributions to Bharat will always be remembered and cherished. We pray the almighty to grant 'sadgati' to the departed soul," they said in the statement.

RSS joint general secretary Alok Kumar later paid floral tribute to the mortal remains of Singh at his residence on 3, Motilal Nehru Road, the sprawling bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi that served as his retirement abode for over 10 years.

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, passed away on Thursday night at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was 92.

The Congress leader, who steered the country for 10 years from 2004-2014 and helped set up India's economic framework as finance minister before that, was a renowned name in global financial and economic sectors.