Srinagar Diary | It’s NC versus NC on reservation policy

The differences have surfaced within the ruling National Conference after the party MP and firebrand leader Aga Ruhullah staged a protest against the existing reservation policy outside CM Omar Abdullah’s residence in Srinagar on Tuesday. The NC MP was joined by hundreds of students and political opponents including PDP’s Iltija Mufti and Waheed Para and AIP MLA Sheikh Khursheed. The NC MP demanded rationalisation of the reservation policy, which is now in disadvantage for the Open Merit (OM) category as only 30 percent reservation is for OM category despite having nearly 70 per cent population.

Intelligent traffic management system

In a move towards modernising urban management, the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) has been introduced in Srinagar to capture traffic violations by hi-tech cameras at city intersections. The system has been launched with an aim of enhancing city governance through data-driven decision-making in daily operations and crisis response. The ITMS is a cutting-edge solution for improving traffic regulation and enforcement. Cameras have been deployed at 66 key junctions in the city and these are being monitored from the Integrated Command & Control Centre located in Srinagar outskirts.