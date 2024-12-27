Three of family killed in road accident in UP's Bijnor

BIJNOR: Three members of a family were killed in a road accident at Bijnor on Thursday after a van rammed the motorcycle they were travelling on, police said on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Ravindra (35), his wife Sheetal (30) and their daughter Ayushi.

They were travelling on a motorcycle from Kiratpur to Bijnor going to get medicine for Ayushi who was unwell, police said.

"The van's tire burst near the village of Budhpur Nain Singh, causing the vehicle to lose control and collide with the bike," Station House Officer (SHO) of Kiratpur, Rakesh Kumar, said.