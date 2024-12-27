Two killed as sulphur tank explodes at sugar factory in Maharashtra's Jalna

MUMBAI: Two persons died and one was injured after a sulphur tank exploded at a sugar factory in Maharashtra's Jalna district, an official has said.

The accident took place on Thursday afternoon in Bagehswari Sugar Factory in Partur, some 390 kilometres from here, he said.

"While work was underway at the factory, a sulphur tank exploded. The deceased have been identified as Ashok Tejrao Deshmukh (56), a resident of Sindkhedraja, and Partur resident Appasaheb Shankar Parkhe (42). One person is hospitalised with injuries," he said.

Partur police have registered an accidental death case and have begun a probe, the official said.