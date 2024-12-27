When Manmohan Singh's 'People of India deeply love you' remark to Bush in 2008 created a flutter

NEW DELHI: "The people of India deeply love you."

This was how visiting Prime Minister Manmohan Singh spoke of US President George W Bush while praising him effusively after their 40-minute meeting at the Oval office in White House on September 25, 2008.

He was flagging Bush's 'important and historic' role in forging several bilateral initiatives including the landmark Indo-US civil nuclear deal.

While the weather was cloudy and rainy in Washington, it was all warmth inside the White House during the eight-minute press interaction by the two leaders who had a word of praise for each other on a few occasions, showing a spirit of bonhomie.

But Singh's gushing praise of Bush in what was seen as a sweeping declaration created a flutter.

Singh died on Thursday night at the age of 92.

The landmark civil nuclear agreement had led to the end of 34-year isolation of India in nuclear commerce.

Both the Left, which withdrew support to the UPA-1 government over the nuclear deal, and the BJP had slammed Singh's effusive praise of Bush even as the Congress, which hailed the Indo-US nuclear deal as the "greatest" event for India in the 21st century, found itself on the backfoot.

"The people of India deeply love you, and all that you have done to bring our two countries closer to each other is something history will...," Singh, who left a lasting imprint on India's external relations, told the news conference where this correspondent was also present.

Bush, who shared an excellent rapport with Singh, told the prime minister how he appreciated his friendship and his leadership.

"I appreciate your friendship and I appreciate your leadership," Bush said.