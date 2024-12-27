World leaders pay tribute to former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh

The passing of former Indian Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh at the age of 92 has drawn condolences and tributes from global leaders, reflecting his significant contributions to India's economic reforms and his pivotal role in strengthening international relations.
Dr. Singh's tenure as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014 was marked by transformative economic policies that reshaped India’s economy and bolstered its standing on the world stage. His role in the historic US-India Civil Nuclear Agreement and his efforts to liberalize India's economy in the 1990s are particularly notable. Leaders across the world have expressed their admiration for his intellectual prowess, integrity, and vision.
Global Leaders Reflect on Dr. Singh’s Legacy
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Dr. Singh “one of the greatest champions of the US-India strategic partnership.” Blinken highlighted that Singh's leadership, particularly in advancing the Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement, laid the foundation for much of what both nations have achieved together in the past two decades. He praised Singh’s economic reforms, which spurred India’s rapid growth, and acknowledged his significant contributions to the US-India relationship. "We mourn Dr. Singh's passing and will always remember his dedication to bringing the United States and India closer together," wrote Blinken
Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna also expressed deep sorrow, remembering Dr. Singh as a leader whose pioneering economic reforms transformed India’s economic landscape. “He will always have my respect and admiration,” Khanna said, recalling their work together on the US-India Nuclear Deal.
The US-India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF) also paid tribute to Dr. Singh’s lasting impact, noting that his economic reforms in 1991, as Finance Minister, helped India transition from an inward-looking economy to a global economic player. The forum highlighted the US-India Civil Nuclear Agreement of 2007 as a testament to Dr. Singh’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and his enduring legacy in shaping the US-India relationship. The USISPF board called him "a scholar, statesman, and venerated leader" whose contributions to India’s economic transformation were unparalleled.
International leaders, including former heads of state and government, expressed their sorrow and admiration for Dr. Singh’s legacy.
Former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed remembered Dr. Singh as “a benevolent father figure” and a good friend of the Maldives. “He was a delight to work with,” Nasheed wrote on X.
Similarly, former Afghan President Hamid Karzai praised Dr. Singh as an "unwavering ally and friend" to the people of Afghanistan, expressing deep condolences on his passing.
Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov also expressed his grief, noting that Dr. Singh’s contribution to India-Russia relations was immeasurable. "Dr. Singh’s suave demeanor was always endearing as was his expertise as an economist and his commitment to the progress of India," Alipov said on X.
In Canada, former Prime Minister Stephen Harper joined the international chorus of condolences, praising Dr. Singh for his “exceptional intelligence, integrity, and wisdom.” Harper acknowledged Singh's pivotal role in overcoming historical hesitations between India and the US, which paved the way for deep cooperation between the two nations in areas ranging from deep-sea exploration to space.
Remembering Dr. Manmohan Singh’s Contributions
Dr. Manmohan Singh’s legacy is one of service to India and its people. Known for his humility and intellectual acumen, he is remembered for leading India through a period of rapid development, social progress, and global recognition. His tenure as Prime Minister brought substantial improvements to India’s economic infrastructure and international relations.
His death marks the end of an era for India. As USISPF noted, Dr. Singh was the architect of India's economic transformation and a champion of US-India relations. The world leaders’ tributes underscore the universal respect and admiration for his leadership.
The tributes from across the globe highlight Dr. Singh’s immense contributions to global diplomacy, his leadership in fostering economic growth, and his unwavering commitment to the progress of India.