World leaders pay tribute to former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh

The passing of former Indian Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh at the age of 92 has drawn condolences and tributes from global leaders, reflecting his significant contributions to India's economic reforms and his pivotal role in strengthening international relations.

Dr. Singh's tenure as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014 was marked by transformative economic policies that reshaped India’s economy and bolstered its standing on the world stage. His role in the historic US-India Civil Nuclear Agreement and his efforts to liberalize India's economy in the 1990s are particularly notable. Leaders across the world have expressed their admiration for his intellectual prowess, integrity, and vision.

Global Leaders Reflect on Dr. Singh’s Legacy

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Dr. Singh “one of the greatest champions of the US-India strategic partnership.” Blinken highlighted that Singh's leadership, particularly in advancing the Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement, laid the foundation for much of what both nations have achieved together in the past two decades. He praised Singh’s economic reforms, which spurred India’s rapid growth, and acknowledged his significant contributions to the US-India relationship. "We mourn Dr. Singh's passing and will always remember his dedication to bringing the United States and India closer together," wrote Blinken