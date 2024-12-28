13 BHU students held for trying to burn copies of Manusmriti on campus

LUCKNOW: Amid massive commotion between students and the Proctorial Board of Banaras Hindu University (BHU), over a dozen (13) students, including three girls, associated with Bhagat Singh Chhatra Morcha were arrested by Lanka police for their alleged plans to burn copies of Manusmriti on the campus on the Christmas day.

As per sources, the incident took place when students associated with Bhagat Singh Chatra Morcha reportedly wanted to hold a discussion on Manusmriti. However, the word went out that they were planning to burn copies of Manusmriti, following which members of the proctorial board of the university tried to stop them.

Students, including some former and some current, had also clashed with the proctorial staff. Initially, 10 students were apprehended while three were taken into custody later. All the 13 arrested students were produced in court and sent to jail under judicial custody.