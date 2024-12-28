18 days & counting, Beed sarpanch murder mastermind still on the run

MUMBAI: The Opposition in Maharashtra charges the home minister with being weak for the failure to arrest Walmik Karad, a close aide of NCP minister Dhananjay Munde and the alleged mastermind of Massajog village Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case, even 18 days after the incident.
The issue is raising political temperatures because Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis happens to be the state’s home minister. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut claimed this is “unlikely to happen without political blessings”, alleging that Fadnavis “has failed to give justice to the deceased and his family members”.
Raut said it is surprising that Karad “is roaming free, but the police cannot trace him when everyone knows in Beed and Maharashtra who is protecting whom and for what reasons”.
He alleged that Home Minister Fadnavis was trying to protect the accused as well as save his “friend” Dhananjay Munde, who allegedly has close links with Karad.
“It was expected that with the massive mandate, BJP and chief minister Fadnavis would clean the system and punish the corrupt and culprits in murder cases. In broad daylight, the teenagers are flashing their guns, making the reels and uploading them on social media to create fear in the minds of people. These teenagers are used for extortion and killing people. What kind of generation do we want to make?” asked Raut.
NCP minister Munde has come under fire from MLAs across parties. BJP MLA Suresh Das alleged that Karad and his “Akka-boss” (Munde) had grabbed the tribal community Banjara land in the name of charitable trust development. He alleged that there is also a link to a betting app – Mahadeo in Beed. “From a personal account in Beed, `900 crore transactions took place. The ED investigates even a `9-crore related case, so it should also probe this `900-crore deal,” he said.
NCP MLA Prakash Salunkhe also raised doubts about police intentions and investigation in the murder case.
Meanwhile, it is worth mentioning that Beed district has a high number of 1222 people with gun licences, compared to neighbouring Parbhani district with only 32 permits.
Social activist Anjali Damania, raising this issue, said the government needs to check why so many licences have been issued in Beed and with whose recommendations.
‘Grabbed tribal land in name of charitable trust’
NCP minister Munde has come under fire from MLAs across parties. BJP MLA Suresh Das alleged that Karad and his “Akka-boss” (Munde) had grabbed the tribal community Banjara land in the name of charitable trust development. He alleged that there is also a link to a betting app – Mahadeo in Beed.