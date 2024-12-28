18 days & counting, Beed sarpanch murder mastermind still on the run

Raut said it is surprising that Karad “is roaming free, but the police cannot trace him when everyone knows in Beed and Maharashtra who is protecting whom and for what reasons”.

He alleged that Home Minister Fadnavis was trying to protect the accused as well as save his “friend” Dhananjay Munde, who allegedly has close links with Karad.

“It was expected that with the massive mandate, BJP and chief minister Fadnavis would clean the system and punish the corrupt and culprits in murder cases. In broad daylight, the teenagers are flashing their guns, making the reels and uploading them on social media to create fear in the minds of people. These teenagers are used for extortion and killing people. What kind of generation do we want to make?” asked Raut.