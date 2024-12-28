A nation in mourning

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Cabinet on Friday led the nation in paying tributes to former prime minister Manmohan Singh. The Cabinet, chaired by Modi, condoled the death of Singh, hailing him as an eminent statesman and renowned economist, who left an imprint on the national life. A seven-day state mourning was declared as a mark of respect.
President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and PM Modi were among the first to pay homage to Singh at his residence in New Delhi. Modi described Singh’s demise a profound loss, recalling his journey from a Partition-era migrant to a global statesman. In a video message, Modi highlighted Singh’s significant contributions, including his pivotal role in India’s economic liberalisation as finance minister under PV Narasimha Rao and his tenure as a two-term PM, which shaped India’s development trajectory.
Singh’s body, draped in the Tricolour, was brought to his residence, where leaders from across the political spectrum, including Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Rahul Gandhi, paid their respects. Describing Singh’s death as a “personal loss”, Sonia Gandhi said he was her friend, philosopher and guide and that in his death, the party has lost a leader who was the epitome of wisdom, nobility and humility. “We in the Congress party and the people of India will forever be proud and grateful that we had a leader like Dr Manmohan Singh whose contributions to India’s progress and development are immeasurable,” she said.
His final journey is scheduled to commence from the Congress headquarters, with cremation planned for Saturday. During the mourning period, the national flag will be flown at half-mast across the country and at all Indian missions and high commissions abroad. Singh will be accorded a state funeral, and Central government offices and CPSUs will observe a half-day holiday on Saturday.
“Dr Manmohan Singh has left an indelible imprint on our national life. In his passing, the nation has lost a visionary leader,” the Cabinet resolution read, extending condolences to his bereaved family. Expressing profound sorrow over the Singh’s demise at AIIMS on Friday night, the resolution recalled that he was born in Gah village in Punjab province of undivided India in September 1932 and had a “brilliant academic career.”
His career in government started in 1971 when he became Economic Adviser in the then Ministry of Foreign Trade. Later, he became the Chief Economic Adviser in the Finance Ministry (1972-76), Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs (November 1976 to April 1980), Member Secretary in the Planning Commission (1980-82), and RBI Governor (1982-85). Singh is also the recipient of India’s second highest civilian honour the Padma Vibhushan in 1987, the resolution added.
During Singh’s tenure from 2004-14, his government enacted transformative policies like the Right to Information Act, the Right to Education Act, and MNREGA. His leadership balanced economic growth with social welfare, earning him respect both nationally and globally.