Accidental or not, Manmohan Singh was a transformative PM: Manish Tewari's tribute

“History will be kinder to me than the contemporary media or, for that matter, the Opposition in Parliament,” Manmohan Singh famously said on January 3, 2014 at the last press conference he addressed before stepping down as Prime Minister after being in office for ten long years.

“When I look back, Dr Singh has been proved prophetically correct,” reminisces Congress MP and former Union minister Manish Tewari, who anchored that last press conference held by PM Singh at the National Media Centre.

Tewari served as Minister of Information and Broadcasting from 2012 to 2014 in the UPA 2 government led by Manmohan Singh.

"It was a cold wintry morning. Dr Singh decided to address a mega press conference and gave a brilliant summation of his ten years as Prime Minister. He gave this prophetic reply to a question posed by a journalist on the contemporary political situation," he said.

Why does he think it was prophetically correct?

"Because eventually, Dr Singh as PM presided over some of the greatest initiatives that India has taken, in the last 24 years. They included the India-US civil nuclear deal on which he staked his government, the passage allowing foreign direct investment into multi-brand retails and remember he stabilized India's great power relationships,” said Tewari.

The relationship with China and Russia was better than ever before. "With China, a record number of border management agreements and economic agreements were signed," he said.

The sustained backchannel dialogue with Pakistan during Dr Singh's tenure was one of the highlights of his foreign policy, stressed Tewari.

"If the four-point formula that emerged from the Manmohan-Musharraf talks had been implemented, the dynamics of South Asia would have been different. So Dr Singh was correct when he said that history will judge him kindly," he said.

From a professor next door to a family friend to a political guru, the former PM shared a more-than-five-decade-long relationship with the Congress leader.

"Dr Singh knew me from the day I was born. He was a neighbour in Punjab University, Chandigarh, and close friends with my parents. His wife and my mother were classmates in Victoria School, Patiala. I had a very long, personal, intimate association with him," said the Chandigarh MP.

Reflecting on the personal bond with the former PM, he said Dr Singh always looked upon him fondly, encouraged and guided him. "He was a human being par excellence."

While the former PM is best remembered for his sterling contributions to economic reforms and building a rights-based architecture, Tewari says that Singh’s vision was shaped by his life experiences. "Dr Singh possibly intuitively understood what growth and equity meant along his life journey."