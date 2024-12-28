After scrapping FMR, Centre brings in new system for movement across India-Myanmar border

NEW DELHI: Amid continuing trouble in Manipur due to ethnic clashes, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had scrapped the Free Movement Regime (FMR) between India and Myanmar, but in view of the difficulties faced by people, it has come out with a new system to allow cross-border movement of those living 10 km of the frontier, officials said on Saturday.

The officials said as per the decision, which has been communicated to the Manipur Chief Secretary, the entry will be regulated from 43 designated border crossing points where Assam Rifles personnel will issue “border passes”.

The MHA in its order directed that eight pilot entry/exit points would be made functional immediately, while 35 other points would be set up under Phase I and II.

It further said the movement of people from the 43 designated crossing points “will be granted to the holders of ‘border pass’ issued by an authorised representative of Assam Rifles and the same will entail ‘single entry of person’ for a stay of up to seven days at a time within 10 km of the Indo-Myanmar border”.

As per the plan, the passes issued will have to be deposited on return from the same crossing point where the border pass was issued, the officials said quoting the new policy.