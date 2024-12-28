Bangladeshi with fake Aadhaar card arrested

KOLKATA: A Bangladeshi national was arrested on Thursday night on charges of illegally living in Kolkata city on the basis of fake documents for the past one year, police said on Friday.

An Aadhaar card and a PAN card, both issued using forged documents, were seized from the accused, identified as Mohammed Abidur Rahman, 37, a resident of Narail district in Bangladesh. The police are also examining if Rahman has links with former Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Salim Matabbar, a resident of Bangladesh who was arrested last month for illegal stay in India, officials said.

Police said Rahman, a fabric supplier, had been visiting Kolkata on several occasions for business over the past 10 years. “Last year, he decided to permanently settle in Kolkata even after the expiry of the visa and started living illegally in a rented accommodation in the port area. He managed to procure fake Aadhaar and PAN cards,” an officer said.

Rahman was produced in Bankshal court that sent him to police custody until January 6. Meanwhile, in another crackdown on illegal immigrants, police arrested 10 Bangladeshi infiltrators and five Indian agents engaged in human trafficking in Nadia on Thursday.