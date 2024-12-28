ED raids premises of six-time Congress MLA Kawasi Lakhma, his son in Chhattisgarh's alleged liquor scam

RAIPUR: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted extensive searches on Saturday at the residences of six-time Congress MLA Kawasi Lakhma, his son Harish, and Congress leader Raju Sahu in Chhattisgarh. The raids are believed to be part of an ongoing investigation into the alleged liquor scam.

A team from the central agency, investigating the alleged involvement of Congress leader Kawasi Lakhma under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, raided his residence in Raipur. Simultaneously, other teams launched searches at the premises of Lakhma's son, Harish Kawasi, the chairperson of Sumka district panchayat, and Raju Sahu, the president of Sukma municipality. Security forces have been deployed outside their residences during the ongoing searches.

The ED is yet to reveal if vital clues or incriminating evidence linked to the scam were traced as the search actions and scrutiny of the seized documents continue.