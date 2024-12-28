Female tourist killed as boulder hits bus on Jammu-Srinagar highway in Ramban

BANIHAL: A female tourist was killed on Friday after a boulder rolled down a hilltop and struck a minibus on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in J&K's Ramban district, officials said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Ruby Agarwal, a resident of Uttar Pradesh.

The incident occurred in the landslide-prone Mehar area, where a rock hit the window of the minibus, causing severe head injuries to the woman seated inside.

The injured woman was rushed to the district hospital in Ramban, where doctors declared her dead on arrival, they added.

The mini bus was en route to Ramban from Jammu at the time of the incident.