Manmohan Singh's mortal remains reach Nighambodh Ghat for last rites

NEW DELHI: The mortal remains of former prime minister Manmohan Singh reached Delhi's Nighambodh Ghat crematorium for last rites on Saturday.

The procession carrying Singh's mortal remains reached the crematorium at around 11.30 pm, where the last rites will be performed shortly. Earlier, the final journey of Singh began from the AICC headquarters on Saturday morning after Congress leaders paid homage to their departed leader.

The flower-bedecked vehicle carrying the mortal remains of Singh left the Congress headquarters in a procession amid chants of "Manmohan Singh amar rahe".