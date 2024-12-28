First snow turns Valley into ‘winter wonderland’

SRINAGAR: After enduring intense cold wave conditions, with night temperatures plunging several degrees below freezing point, Srinagar and other plains of the Valley experienced their first snowfall of the season on Friday. This welcomed change ended the prolonged dry spell, bringing much-needed winter charm to the plains and transforming it into “winter wonderland”.

Srinagar, where the night temperature dropped to 7.3 degrees Celsius, received snowfall from the afternoon. It was this winter’s first snowfall in Srinagar. Other parts of the Valley also experienced light to moderate snowfall. The upper reaches, including the ski resort of Gulmarg, the tourist destination of Sonamarg and Pahalgam and areas close to the Line of Control received moderate to heavy snowfall.

MeT director Mukhtar Ahmed said that due to the influence of the weather system, which was active in Doda, Kishtar and south Kashmir, central Kashmir and north Kashmir, also received snowfall. He said while the snowfall is expected to continue in south Kashmir during the night, it may stop in Srinagar. The season’s first snowfall turned Srinagar and other parts of the Valley into a “winter wonderland” with a white blanket of snow.

The snowfall brought smiles to everyone’s faces. As it was snowing, the locals, including young children and tourists, celebrated the moment. The boys and girls were seen playing with snowflakes and throwing snowballs at each other.