Former PM Manmohan Singh’s enduring love for Dehradun

DEHRADUN: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh held a deep and enduring bond with Dehradun.

Dehradun was not only a backdrop to his formative years but also home to his cousin brother, Harbhajan Singh Kohli and his family. This familial connection created a lasting affection for the city, which remained close to his heart throughout his life.

Sources close to his family shared, "In his childhood, Manmohan Singh often rode bicycles and played football with his brother Harbhajan. Whenever he met his brother, he would fondly recall memories and express joy in reminiscing their carefree days together".

The news of Manmohan Singh's demise has cast a pall of gloom over Harbhajan's family. The family members departed for New Delhi late on Thursday night.

Sources close to the family reveal that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh lost his mother at a young age. In her absence, his aunt, Ramdatti Kaur -- Harbhajan Singh's mother -- took the responsibility of raising him.

This bond fostered a deep affection in Manmohan Singh for his brother and nephews, underscoring the enduring connections that define their family legacy.

As one family member noted, "Manmohan always regarded Ramdatti as a second mother, and that love has shaped our family’s story."

Manmohan Singh's nephew, Harmeet Singh, shared nostalgic memories of his uncle with The New Indian Express, saying, "Our conversations were like those in any ordinary family, where an uncle and nephew would chat normally. However, due to his deteriorating health, our conversations became less frequent."

Singh's last visit to Dehradun was in 2018 when he attended a program at the Swami Ram Himalayan University. His health issues prevented him from visiting Dehradun again.

Despite this, Manmohan Singh maintained strong connections with numerous people in Dehradun, beyond just his family ties.

Harmeet Singh, nephew of former PM Singh, shared fond memories of his uncle's warm and humble nature. "He had a remarkable ability to remember every family member's name and details, even the younger children," he recalled.

"Whenever we visited the PM House, he would personally welcome us," Harmeet fondly remembered an instance highlighting Manmohan Singh's humility. "Once, only seven family members were allowed to visit, but nine showed up. Without hesitation, Manmohan Singh himself arranged for extra chairs, expressing his kindness and respect for the family," he said.

Congress spokesperson Amarjeet Singh informed this newspaper, "Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh spent three years in his childhood in Haldwani. He completed his education from sixth to ninth grade at Motiram Baburam Inter College."

The revelation about his studies in Haldwani was made by Dr Manmohan Singh himself during a meeting with the late Congress leader Dr Indira Hrideyesh.

When Singh attended a conference of Congress chief ministers in Nainital, he was presented with a copy of his transfer certificate from the school.

According to local sources, “During a visit to Nainital, Dr Manmohan Singh revealed that his father worked as a clerk at the Punjab National Bank, in Haldwani in 1948.”

During the same time, Dr Singh shared his childhood memories, stating, “I have faint memories of living on the second floor of the late Congress leader Sardar Jai Singh's house.”

Sardar Jai Singh's old residence was located in Mangal Padav, showcasing the historical connections between these influential figures and the region.