Fresh violence erupts in Manipur; CM Biren Singh condemns attack on civilians, personnel

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Saturday condemned the attack in the Imphal East district, which left both civilians and security personnel injured.

In a new outbreak of violence, several civilians and security personnel were wounded in a gunfight with armed assailants in the Sanasabi and Thamnapokpi villages of Imphal East district.

The Chief Minister called for calm and unity in response to the escalating situation, emphasizing that all necessary measures have been implemented to address the crisis. He also stated that additional security forces have been deployed to the affected areas, and the injured are receiving the required medical care.

In a social media post on X, N Biren Singh said, "Strongly condemn the indiscriminate firing by Kuki militants at Sanasabi and Thamnapokpi in Imphal East, which injured civilians and security personnel. This cowardly and unprovoked attack on innocent lives is an assault on peace and harmony."

"Adequate security personnel have been rushed to the affected areas. The injured are receiving necessary medical assistance, and the government calls for calm and unity in the face of such challenges. Central forces and state police should have proper coordination and understanding when dealing with such situations," the post added.