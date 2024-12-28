Fresh violence erupts in Manipur; CM Biren Singh condemns attack on civilians, personnel

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Saturday condemned the attack in the Imphal East district, which left both civilians and security personnel injured.
In a new outbreak of violence, several civilians and security personnel were wounded in a gunfight with armed assailants in the Sanasabi and Thamnapokpi villages of Imphal East district.
The Chief Minister called for calm and unity in response to the escalating situation, emphasizing that all necessary measures have been implemented to address the crisis. He also stated that additional security forces have been deployed to the affected areas, and the injured are receiving the required medical care.
In a social media post on X, N Biren Singh said, "Strongly condemn the indiscriminate firing by Kuki militants at Sanasabi and Thamnapokpi in Imphal East, which injured civilians and security personnel. This cowardly and unprovoked attack on innocent lives is an assault on peace and harmony."
"Adequate security personnel have been rushed to the affected areas. The injured are receiving necessary medical assistance, and the government calls for calm and unity in the face of such challenges. Central forces and state police should have proper coordination and understanding when dealing with such situations," the post added.
On Friday, a joint team consisting of Manipur Police, Assam Rifles, the Forest Department, and an Executive Magistrate carried out a poppy destruction operation in the T. Lhanghoimol area of Churachandpur District, where they destroyed seven acres of poppy plantations. An FIR has been registered, and authorities are working to identify and apprehend the cultivators.
In addition, security forces conducted search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable regions of both hill and valley districts. The movement of 115 and 326 vehicles carrying essential supplies along NH-37 and NH-2, respectively, was also ensured.
Manipur Police said, "Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles. A total of 108 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different Districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and no one was detained by Police in connection with violations in different districts of the State."
The violence in Manipur between the Meitei and Kuki communities erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3, last year, against the Manipur High Court's directive to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes list.