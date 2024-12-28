Hathras case: Acquitted accused’s counsel seeks Rs 50 lakh compensation from Rahul for derogatory remark

LUCKNOW: The counsel of one of the accused in the Hathras gang rape has charged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for making a derogatory statement against his client for 'political gains'.
He resorted to legal recourse by serving a legal notice, asking Rahul Gandhi to pay Rs 50 lakh in compensation.
“This is an offence punishable under Section 356(2) of BNS 2023, for which my client should be paid Rs 50 lakh,” said the lawyer.
Notably, Rahul Gandhi had met the 19-year-old gangrape victim’s family in Boolgarhi village in Hathras on December 12 in a surprise visit this year.
He had interacted with the relatives of the victim in a closed-door meeting that lasted for 45 minutes. He later posted his comment on X.
The victim passed away after a fortnight during treatment in a Delhi hospital. She was allegedly gang raped by four accused from the same village in Hathras.
Three of the four accused were later acquitted by an SC/ST court in Hathras while one was sentenced to life imprisonment. The matter is pending before the Allahabad High Court.
The family of the victim had alleged that the police had conducted the last rites in haste in the night. However, police officials had denied any such claims. Later, the case was handed over to the CBI.
“My client, one of the accused, was acquitted by the court as the allegations of gang rape and murder were not proved. But Rahul Gandhi, for political gains, wrote on X that while the victim’s family is confined to the home, the free movement of the accused is against the basic principle of the Constitution,” the lawyer in his notice.
“Rahul Gandhi is a responsible MP and holds a position as the leader of the opposition. He commented on social media even after the verdict holding my client not guilty. The statement has cast a stigma on the character of my client,” stated the counsel.