Hathras case: Acquitted accused’s counsel seeks Rs 50 lakh compensation from Rahul for derogatory remark

LUCKNOW: The counsel of one of the accused in the Hathras gang rape has charged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for making a derogatory statement against his client for 'political gains'.

He resorted to legal recourse by serving a legal notice, asking Rahul Gandhi to pay Rs 50 lakh in compensation.

“This is an offence punishable under Section 356(2) of BNS 2023, for which my client should be paid Rs 50 lakh,” said the lawyer.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi had met the 19-year-old gangrape victim’s family in Boolgarhi village in Hathras on December 12 in a surprise visit this year.

He had interacted with the relatives of the victim in a closed-door meeting that lasted for 45 minutes. He later posted his comment on X.

The victim passed away after a fortnight during treatment in a Delhi hospital. She was allegedly gang raped by four accused from the same village in Hathras.