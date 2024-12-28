Himachal Government to set up potato processing plant in Una district

CHANDIGARH: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Saturday that the state government is planning to establish a potato processing plant in Una district, with an investment of approximately Rs 20 crore. The plant will have a minimum processing capacity of 500 kg per hour and will primarily focus on producing potato flakes. The agricultural department has been directed to formulate a detailed project report (DPR) in this regard.

He said that agriculture accounts for 14 per cent of Himachal Pradesh’s Gross State Domestic Product, with potatoes being a key crop. Potatoes contribute to around 20 per cent of the state’s total vegetable cultivation, yielding approximately 2,38,317 metric tonnes from 16,960 hectares.

The establishment of the potato processing plant will help ensure better remunerative prices for potato farmers and boost the local economy by creating employment opportunities both in the factory and the agricultural sector, he said.

Sukhu said, "by processing potatoes into value-added products like flakes, the plant will help stabilize the potato market and reduce the vulnerability of farmers to price fluctuations in the fresh potato market. Potato flakes are made by cooking, mashing, and drying the potatoes to create flat, dehydrated chunks, which are then packaged for sale."

He said that the potato processing industry is a highly industrialized, technologically advanced, and market-driven sector. He said that Una district, with its production of approximately 54,200 metric tonnes of potatoes from 3,400 hectares across both seasons (Autumn and Spring), is well-positioned to support such a plant.

Additionally, the neighboring state of Punjab also produces a significant quantity of potatoes, ensuring a steady supply of raw material for the processing industry.

He said that one of the key advantages of potato cultivation in Himachal Pradesh is the ability to harvest potatoes during the Rabi season, which typically occurs in March. However, due to market conditions, farmers often face distress sales during this period. The proposed processing unit will offer farmers an opportunity to sell their potatoes at better prices, thereby preventing price fluctuations and ensuring a year-round demand for potatoes.

Sukhu further stated that state’s climatic conditions are ideal for producing high-quality, disease-free seed potatoes, which are highly valued across India.

He also said that the demand for processed potato products, such as flakes, is rapidly growing in India, driven by changing consumer preferences and the expanding processing industry. The development of the potato processing sector in Himachal Pradesh will not only support local farmers but also contribute to the overall growth of the state’s agriculture economy.