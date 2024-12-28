Himachal Police rescues 8,000 tourists, 1,500 vehicles stranded by snowfall at Kullu

CHANDIGARH: Himachal Pradesh Police rescued around 8,000 tourists and 1,500 vehicles stranded due to heavy snowfall at Solang Nala of Kullu district on the Manali-Leh highway. Sources said that heavy snowfall affected Lahaul Valley and the Manali area.
Traffic was abruptly halted due to a snowstorm leaving vehicles and tourists trapped. The local administration swiftly began rescue operations, by deploying teams of the Kullu Police to ensure the safety of the tourists and other passengers. A senior police official confirmed that all the tourists and vehicles were safely evacuated from snow-bound Solang Nala and transported to a secure location in Manali, away from the affected area.
Traffic towards Solang Valley and Lahaul Valley on the Manali-Leh highway beyond Nehru Kund will be restricted in view of public safety.
Sources noted that the road is maintained by the BRO, but it lacks evacuation facilities for emergencies, as all-wheel-drive vehicles, snow-clearing equipment, and salt are required to manage heavy snowfall.
The district administration had issued warnings to tourists and locals, urging them to avoid unnecessary travel in the area due to the ongoing snowfall and hazardous road conditions. The authorities have been working to clear the highway and restore normalcy, but have cautioned that similar disruptions may occur if the snowfall persists.
The administration is monitoring the situation closely and is coordinating with weather agencies to ensure prompt action in case of further weather-related disruptions.
Earlier in post of X, Kullu Police wrote, "Due to fresh snowfall today on 27.12.2024, about 1000 tourists and other vehicles were stuck in Solang Nala. There were about 5000 tourists in these vehicles. The vehicles and tourists have been rescued by Kullu Police and taken to safe places. The rescue operation is still going on.’’
Heavy rainfall and snowfall were recorded in at least six districts of the state on Friday, including Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Shimla, and Kinnaur.
The IMD has issued an orange alert for snowfall and cold waves in the state on December 27 and 28. From December 29, a renewed cold wave is expected to impact the plains, including Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Una districts. These areas, along with Mandi, Kullu, and Chamba, are likely to experience severe cold conditions until January 1. The IMD also warned of dense fog in isolated areas on January 1, which could reduce visibility and worsen travel conditions.
The IMD has advised residents and travellers to remain cautious and take necessary precautions, especially in snow-affected regions, where road blockages and disruptions are expected.