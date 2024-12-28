Indian Army's Gorkha Rifles troops depart for joint military exercise in Nepal

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army's famed Gorkha Rifles' troops on Saturday left for Nepal to participate in a joint military exercise. The Indian Army said that the exercise will be conducted in Saljhandi, Nepal from 31st December 2024 to 13th January 2025.

"The Indian Army contingent comprising 334 personnel departed for Nepal today to participate in the 18th edition of Battalion Level Joint Military Exercise Surya Kiran. The Indian Army contingent is being led by a Battalion from the 11th Gorkha Rifles. The Nepal Army contingent will be represented by the Srijung Battalion," it said.

It is an annual training event conducted alternatively in the two countries.

Exercise Surya Kiran aims to enhance interoperability in jungle warfare, counter-terrorism operations in mountains, and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief under United Nations Charter.

The Army informed that the exercise will focus on enhancing operational preparedness, aviation aspects, medical training, and environment conservation.

Through these activities, the troops will enhance their operational capabilities, refine their combat skills and strengthen their coordination to operate together in challenging situations.

The exercise will provide a platform for soldiers from India and Nepal to exchange ideas and experiences, share best practices and foster a deeper understanding of each other's operational procedures.

Exercise Surya Kiran signifies the strong bonds of friendship, trust, common cultural linkages that exist between India and Nepal.

It sets the stage for a productive and professional engagement, showcasing the unwavering commitment of both nations towards broader defence cooperation.

The exercise will also achieve shared security objectives and foster bilateral relations between two friendly neighbours.

This edition of Exercise Surya Kiran follows successful visits by General (Gen) Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) to Nepal, and the visit by Gen Ashok Raj Sigdel, COAS of Nepali Army to India.

The visit of Gen Sigdel, from 11th to 14th December 2024, was 'to enhance bilateral military cooperation and explore new avenues for defence collaboration.'

At present around 25,000 Nepal Domicile Gorkhas are serving the Indian Army's Gorkha regiments in its 43 battalions which are composed of Indian soldiers as well as those recruited from Nepal.

With the induction of Gorkhas from Nepal on hold for the past couple of years, the plan had been to recruit tribals from within India with similar traits to address the fast-depleting strength of the famed kukri-wielding Gorkha Rifles (GR) till the impasse over recruitment from Nepal does not get resolved soon.

Soldiers of the Gorkha Rifles are known for their devotion to duty, bravery, loyalty and discipline. The Gorkhas have a fearsome reputation built over the last two centuries with their exemplary war-time successes.

Their motto is 'better to die than be a coward'.

The term Gorkhas is popularly used for Nepalese soldiers serving in the Indian Army, British Gorkha Brigade and Singapore Police.

In the Indian Army, Gorkhas serve in the Gorkha Rifles, Naga Regiment, Assam Regiment, and Unit of Guards Regiment. All of them are under the Ministry of Defence.

They also join the Assam Rifles, which provides support to the Army.

The Army's contingency plan comes amidst the Nepal government's decision to put on hold the drafting of their citizens into the Indian Army's Gorkha infantry regiments over some objections to the Agnipath scheme.

Interestingly, after the Anglo-Nepal war (1814- 1816) William Fraser the Political Agent in Nepal had reorganised the 7000-strong irregular levy into four Gorkha battalions. They comprised mainly of the Kumaonis, Garhwali, Sirmouri hill men and Nepalese from Nepal.

In June 2022, the Indian Government announced the Agnipath Scheme under which youth between the ages of 17 and a half and 21 years are inducted for four years with only 25 per cent getting inducted permanently after it.

The rest of the people would not be entitled for a pension. Since then no youth from Nepal has joined the Indian Army.

As reported earlier by The New Indian Express, a source in the Indian Army said that the Agnipath Scheme is neither violating the Tripartite Agreement nor discriminating against anyone.

"The Gorkhas would get the same salaries and facilities as what their Indian counterparts would."