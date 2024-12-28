Katra shutdown against ropeway project extended

SRINAGAR: The Vaishno Devi Sangarsh Samiti on Friday extended the shutdown in Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the shrine, by 72 hours, adding to the woes of the devotees. Katra observed a complete shutdown for the third consecutive day on Friday in protest against the proposed ropeway project in the Trikuta hills of Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district.
Six youths of Katra town have gone on hunger strike in support of the VDSS’ demands -- shelving the ropeway project and releasing detained protesters. “VDSS leaders met on the conclusion of a three-day shutdown against the shrine board’s ropeway project. It was decided to extend the shutdown by 72 hours,” former legislator and VDSS member Jugal Sharma told this newspaper.
“The administration should release 18 VDSS leaders arrested on the first day of shutdown on December 25,” he said.
The proposed `250-crore ropeway project will connect Tarakote Marg to Sanji Chhat, which leads to the cave shrine. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has decided to build the ropeway to facilitate access to the temple for the elderly and others, who find it difficult to climb the 13-km-long track to the cave shrine.
However, the locals including traders, shopkeepers, pony walas, labourers and hoteliers have been opposing the project. “Religious sentiment is attached with Vaishno Devi shrine. By constructing a ropeway, the shrine board is going to hurt the religious sentiments and it will not be allowed,” he said.
Another VDSS leader said the ropeway project would snatch the livelihood of locals and impact the town’s economy. “It will increase unemployment. About 50,000 people will get affected. They should not play with our religious sentiments. This is not a tourist place. People come to pay obeisance at the shrine and take the blessing. The ropeway should not be here,” he said.
For the last three days, all shops, hotels and other business establishments in Katra town are closed and passenger traffic is off the roads. Black flags have been installed at the shops. Due to the shutdown, pilgrims are facing troubles in visiting the shrine. “No paliki or ponywala, or labourers are available. Due to the strike, the pilgrims, especially elderly persons, visiting the shrine are facing troubles,” said Rajesh Kumar, a pilgrim from UP.
He said that no food or water is available as the market is closed. “No eatery shop is open in the town and local transport is also not available. It is causing troubles to the pilgrims,” Kumar said.