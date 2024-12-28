Maharashtra man sets ablaze wife for giving birth to three daughters; held for murder

MUMBAI: A man allegedly poured petrol and set his wife ablaze in Maharashtra's Parbhani district after she gave birth to the couple's third daughter, a police official said on Saturday.

Kundlik Uttam Kale (32) killed his wife Maina in Gangakhed Naka, some 520 kilometres from here, on Thursday night, the official said.

As per the complaint submitted by Maina's sister, the accused used to taunt his wife over giving birth to three daughters and would frequently pick up fights with her on this issue, the official said.

"On Thursday night, after one such argument, he poured petrol on her and set her ablaze. She ran out of the house screaming where people tried to douse the fire. However, by then she was severely burnt and died while being rushed to a hospital," the official said.

Kale has been arrested for murder, the Gangakhed police station official informed.

Instances of violence driven by gender bias continue to surface, revealing deep-rooted societal issues, In August, a 28-year-old woman strangled her six-day-old daughter to death, packed the body in a bag, and disposed of it on the roof of an adjacent building. She confessed to killing her newborn due to the social stigma she faced for having daughters. The infant was her fourth child, all of whom were girls. Tragically, two of her previous daughters had already passed away due to illnesses.

In September this year, a 30-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh killed his one-month-old daughter in a fit of rage over the birth of a fourth daughter, police said. The man, who was intoxicated, slammed the infant to the ground during an argument with his parents. The child, severely injured, died on 23 September 2024.

The man, who had two daughters from his first wife and another daughter with his second wife, was upset over the birth of another girl. Based on a complaint from his wife, a case was registered, and the man was arrested. He was sent to jail on 24 September 2024.