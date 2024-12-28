Minor accuses grandpa, dad of sexual abuse

LUCKNOW: A minor from Bidhuna Kotwali area in UP’s Auraiya district accused her grandfather, father and uncle of incest, claiming that they sexually assaulted her, leaving her two-months pregnant. The incident came to light after the victim, accompanied by her aunt approached Bidhuna Kotwali to register the complaint on Thursday.

The police took girl’s grandfather, father, and uncle in custody and sent them to jail on Friday. The victim was sent for a medical examination.

A case was registered under Section 63 (rape) and the POCSO Act. Additional Superintendent of Police Alok Mishra said that the victim accused her grandfather, father, and uncle of sexually abusing her repeatedly for several months.

According to the findings, the victim appeared to be two-month pregnant. She alleged that her parents had a dispute 10-12 years ago and the accused used to sexually exploit her mother as well. On December 22, the trio conspired to kill her, but she escaped to a village in Dibiyapur area to her aunt’s house and narrated her ordeal.