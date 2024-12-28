Punjab Police arrest two involved in grenade attack at police station in Amritsar

CHANDIGARH: The State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) of Punjab Police has busted a narco-terror module operated by foreign-based handlers. It has arrested the two persons for allegedly carrying out a grenade attack at Islamabad police station in Amritsar.

1.4 kg heroin, one hand grenade and two sophisticated pistols -- one 9MM Zigana and one 9MM Glock -- along with ammunition were recovered from their possession.

Director General of Police Punjab Gaurav Yadav said that those arrested have been identified as Gurjeet Singh, a resident of Dande in Gharinda, Amritsar and Baljit Singh, a resident of Chhapa in Tarn Taran.

The development came in little more than ten days after the incident reported at Islamabad Police Station at around 3 am on December 17.

A few hours after the incident, Foreign-based Jeevan Fauji, who is associated with the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), used a social media platform to claim responsibility for this act of terror.

Yadav said that SSOC Amritsar had received a secret information that a USA-based hardcore drug smuggler Sandeep Singh alias Seepu is running a smuggling network and he is getting consignments of drugs, weapons from Pakistan to supply to India through his associates.