Rural, urban consumption gap narrows

NEW DELHI: The gap between urban and rural consumption narrowed as the average monthly per capita consumption expenditure grew 9% in nominal term in rural areas and 8% in urban areas in 2023-24, the latest household consumption data released by Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed. The gap between urban and rural consumption declined to 70% in 2023-24 from 71% in the previous year.

The household consumption survey was conducted from August 2023 to July 2024. According to the new data, monthly consumption expenditure in current prices was Rs 4,122 in rural areas and Rs 6,996 in urban areas in 2023-24. In the previous year, the average monthly consumption expenditure was Rs 3,773 in rural areas and Rs 6,549 in urban. In real terms (2011-12 price), the increase in both rural and urban consumption is only 3.5% to Rs 2,079 and Rs 3,632, respectively.