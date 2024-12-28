Space to be allocated for Manmohan Singh's memorial after today’s cremation: Govt

In his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kharge said: “Apropos our telephonic conversation today morning, wherein I made a request to hold Dr Singh’s last rites, which will take place tomorrow at his final resting place that would be a sacrosanct venue for a memorial of the great son of India. This is in keeping with such tradition of having memorials of statesmen and former Prime Ministers at the very place of their funerals.”

A communication from the Ministry of Home Affairs in the evening said Singh’s last rites will be conducted at 11.45 am on Saturday at the Nigambodh Ghat crematorium with state honours. After a Cabinet meeting, Union home minister Amit Shah communicated to Kharge and Singh’s family that the government would allocate space for the memorial. In the meanwhile, cremation and other formalities can happen because a Trust has to be formed and space has to be allocated to it, the home ministry said.