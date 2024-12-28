Truck driver, helper killed after rear-end collision with stationary heavy vehicle

BHUBANESWAR/BHAWANIPATNA: In a tragic incident, two persons were killed after a coal-laden truck rammed into the rear part of a stationary heavy vehicle near Pastikudi village on National Highway-16 within Bhawanipatna Sadar police limits in the wee hours of Saturday.

Police said the stationary truck was parked on the roadside and after the collision both the heavy vehicles caught fire. The driver and helper of the truck transporting coal succumbed on the spot. The stationary truck was carrying rice and its driver had illegally parked the vehicle on the highway.

The two trucks burst into flames after the crash, said the police. Odisha Fire and Emergency Service personnel rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. They recovered the bodies of the two deceased persons.

Police said the identities of the deceased are yet to be established. The driver of the illegally parked truck managed to flee and police have launched a manhunt to nab him, said sources.

Bhawanipatna Sadar police have registered a case in this connection and further probe is underway.

The accident comes at a time when Transport department had launched a five-month special drive since October to check violations like illegal parking, over speeding and drunk driving, which are the major reasons behind road mishaps and fatalities arising out of them, especially during winters.