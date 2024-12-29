10-year-old rescued from borewell after 16 hours rescue operation dies in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: A 10-year-old boy, who fell into a 140-feet borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, lost the battle for life despite hectic efforts by multiple agencies for 16 hours to save him, officials said on Sunday.

The boy, Sumit Meena, slipped into the open shaft of the borewell at around 5 pm on Saturday in Pipliya village under Raghogarh assembly segment, located 50 km from the Guna district headquarters.

He was unresponsive when he was brought out at around 9.30 am on Sunday, the officials said.