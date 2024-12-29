3.2 magnitude tremor hits Kutch in Gujarat, no casualty

AHMEDABAD: A tremor of 3.2 magnitude jolted Gujarat's Kutch district on Sunday morning, the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.

There was no report of any casualty or damage to property, the Kutch district administration said.

The tremor was recorded at 10.06 am with its epicentre located 18 kilometres northeast of Bhachau, the Gandhinagar-based ISR said.

It is the third seismic activity of more than 3 magnitude in the district this month.

On December 7, a tremor of 3. 2 magnitude was recorded in the district followed by a 3.7 magnitude tremor jolted Kutch on December 23, according to the ISR.

Last month, an earthquake of 4.2 magnitude was recorded at Patan in north Gujarat on November 15 and a 4 magnitude tremor was recorded in Kutch on November 18, as per the ISR data.

Gujarat is a high earthquake-risk area.

The state suffered nine major earthquakes in the past 200 years, as per data of the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA).

The earthquake in Kutch on January 26, 2001, was the third largest and second most destructive in India over the last two centuries, which killed nearly 13,800 persons and left 1. 67 lakh others injured, according to the GSDMA.