AAP failed to give Rs 1,000 to Punjab women, now peddling similar falsehood in Delhi: Union Minister Bittu

CHANDIGARH: Hitting out at national convener of AAP and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu today said his party failed to fulfil its poll promise of giving Rs 1,000 to every woman in Punjab and is now peddling a similar falsehood in Delhi ahead of elections.

Bittu alleged that Kejriwal has a proven track record of deception and further said that his empty promises are not worth the risk. "The AAP government in Punjab has not yet provided Rs 1,000 per month to women, a promise made by the party before the 2022 assembly elections. Kejriwal’s promise of Rs 1,000 to every woman in Punjab in 2022 was a blatant lie, a deceitful tactic to lure voters. Three years have passed and the women of Punjab are still waiting for this promised financial support,” Bittu posted on X.

He alleged, "Now, he’s at it again, peddling a similar falsehood in Delhi, promising Rs 2,100 to the women of Delhi. This is nothing but a treacherous attempt to manipulate voters once more. I request the voters of Delhi: do not trust Kejriwal. He has a proven track record of deception, and his empty promises are not worth the risk. The women of Punjab have already fallen victim to his false assurances; don’t let the women of Delhi suffer the same fate.’’